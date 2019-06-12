Brenda K. Sanchez, of Bradenton passed away on June 10, 2019 at the age of 71, she was born in Bradenton, Florida on April 28, 1948. Brenda loved spending time gardening, reading and being with family. She was loved by everyone and will be missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her loving daughter Tammy Dillon and son-in-law Doug Dillon. Her sister Lynn Greer of Chattanooga, TN, her brother David Greer, his wife Denise and their children Hunter, Alexis and Caleb of Parrish, brother Chuck Partin, his wife Tyna and their daughter Livie of Woodstock, GA. She is preceded in death by her parents Joe Greer & Lynda Partin and her stepfather Roger Partin. Visitation will be held on June 15, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at The Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home 1221 53rd Ave E, Bradenton FL. Burial will take place in Parrish at a later date. Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with final care.

