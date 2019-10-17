Brenda Lane Jacks Brenda Lane Jacks of Bradenton, FL passed away September 28th, 2019 after a lengthy battle with health issues. To the end, Brenda put on a brave face and was never one to complain about the struggles she had faced over the years. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie (James), her parents, Arthur (Red) Lane, her mother, Inge Kopstad, and her sister, Deloris (DeDe) Lane. She is survived by her sister, Linda Lane Brown (Bill) of Lake Martin, Alabama, and her brother, Steven Lane (Angie Lyons) of Sarasota, FL as well as a host of other loving friends and family. Brenda concealed her tears, but always shared her smile. In our hearts she will live on forever.

