Brian Albert Romano Brian Albert Romano passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 63. He was born on January 24, 1956 in Farmington, Maine to his late parents, Albert and Elaine Leah (Dakin) Romano. He was retired from Tropicana Products after 30 years of working on the midnight shift. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #1223 for years. He loved to go bowling and playing cards with his friends. He was devoted to anyone that needed a favor and loved his pets, Tiny and Toby. He'll be missed by his surviving sister and husband, Deborah E. (Romano) Perron & Roy, all the Dakin families in Florida and other cousins in Maine.

