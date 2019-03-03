Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bridget M. Di Lena. View Sign

IN LOVING MEMORY Bridget M. Di Lena Bridget M. Di Lena (Arpaia), 86 Bradenton, Fla., died on January 10, 2019. Born March 5, 1932 in Bisaccia, Italy. She came to Monclair, N.J., Sarasota 1957, Bradenton 1959 with her husband after receiving her Elementary Teacher Diploma in Italy. Bridget known as "Gida" talented, devoted wife, loving mother. A professional Custom-Made Seamstress alterations Clothing Attire, Cooking Italian cuisine, Fresh Bread, & Pizzelles. A member of Saints Peter & Paul,Catholic Women Association, Our Lady Rosary Makers. Survivors include dau-ghter, Anita Di Lena, Tallahassee, FL; son, Michael (Cathy) Di Lena, Gainesville, FL., Steve Hannan, Bradenton, FL. Preceding her in death her husband of 50 years, childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Vincent A. Di Lena. She was cremated on February 1, 2019, Saint Brigid's Day. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be at Saint Peter & Paul The Apostles Catholic Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9AM. In Lieu of Flowers, Donations and Love Offerings in honor of her life and memory will gladly be accepted by Di Lena Family at https://

