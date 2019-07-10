Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Allen Severson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce Allen Severson Bruce Allen Severson went to be with his Heav- enly Father on July 6, 2019. Born in Chicago, Illinois on November 26, 1948, he moved to Bradenton, FL with his mom, Fay at the age of 7. Together they were 'adopted' by a loving couple, Aaron and Florence Koehler who became like grandparents to him. He graduated from Manatee High School in 1967. He joined the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran, having served from 1969 to 1971. He worked at Tropicana from 1968 1983 in the machine shop. He worked various other jobs until his retirement. Bruce met his wife, Mary Ann in 1971 at Sandy Cove Maryland and it was love at first sight. They were married in Telford, PA in 1971. They had their daughter, Heidi in 1977, and were so proud when she graduated from Manatee High School in 1995 and when she went on her many mission trips. He was a member of Palmetto First Baptist Church since 2001 and loved being part of the Grace Class Sunday School Class. He loved to do his daily devotions with his family. He was also an avid crossword puzzle lover and could finish most of them in about 15 minutes or so. He loved to do chores around the house including washing dishes and folding laundry and always joked he would make a great wife. He is preceded in death by his mom, Fay and his "adopted" grandparents, Aaron and Florence. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann and daughter, Heidi. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel 604 43rd Street West Bradenton, FL 34209 is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donation to Palmetto First Baptist Church with "Missions" in the memo. Condolences may be made to:

