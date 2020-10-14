Bruce BabbitOctober 11, 2020Sarasota, Florida - Bruce Larry Babbit, 71, died peacefully October 11, 2020 at Sarasota Hospice after a brief battle with cancer. He was born June 18, 1949 in Bradenton, FL, the only son of Ivan L. and Edna (Kirkland) Babbit. Bruce leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Sandra K. Babbit. He is predeceased by his parents, Ivan and Edna Babbit. Bruce graduated from Palmetto High School, Class of 1967, and upon graduation joined the United States Air Force. After leaving the USAF, Bruce began a 37-year career with General Telephone in Sarasota and retired with Verizon in 2010. He was a life member of the NRA. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 11:00AM at Skyway Memorial. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be limited seating in the chapel. There will be no Graveside Service.