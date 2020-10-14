1/1
Bruce Babbit
1949 - 2020
Bruce Babbit
October 11, 2020
Sarasota, Florida - Bruce Larry Babbit, 71, died peacefully October 11, 2020 at Sarasota Hospice after a brief battle with cancer. He was born June 18, 1949 in Bradenton, FL, the only son of Ivan L. and Edna (Kirkland) Babbit. Bruce leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Sandra K. Babbit. He is predeceased by his parents, Ivan and Edna Babbit. Bruce graduated from Palmetto High School, Class of 1967, and upon graduation joined the United States Air Force. After leaving the USAF, Bruce began a 37-year career with General Telephone in Sarasota and retired with Verizon in 2010. He was a life member of the NRA. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 11:00AM at Skyway Memorial. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be limited seating in the chapel. There will be no Graveside Service.



Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Skyway Memorial Funeral Home & Skyway Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Skyway Memorial Funeral Home & Skyway Memorial Gardens
5200 Us Highway 19
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4543
October 13, 2020
There has been no one like Brucie in the past and there will be no one like Brucie now or in the future. A Truly beautiful creature that I was blessed to have crossed paths with. SYOTOS
John Thomas
Coworker
October 13, 2020
There was no one like Brucie before and there will be no one like Brucie now or in the future. A truly beautiful soul. SYOTOS
John Thomas
Coworker
October 13, 2020
Sorry to hear about Brucie’s passing. We worked together for over 30 years. Prayers to Sandy and their families.
Lauren Truran
Coworker
