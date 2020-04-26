Bruce Elder Anderson 84, passed away April 23, 2020 at Bradenton FL, of complications from COVID 19. He was born in Chicago on April 6, 1936 to the Rev. Elder C. and Emma (Strom) Anderson. Raised in Mpls, he graduated from Minnehaha Academy, North Park College, Chicago, and the University of Minnesota. He worked in businesses in New Jersey, New York and Florida. He was a 47 year resident of Bradenton, FL. Bruce is survived by loving sister and brother-in-law, Devona (Dee) and Nick Long of Minnetonka, MN; niece, Catherine Emma Long and nephew, Nicholas K.A. Long; beloved great -nieces and great-nephew, Claire Long, Emmeleia Gartner, and Cadence Long; cousins; Joan Vest, Jean Lindell, Kathleen Landin, and Robert and Richard Jandreau. Memorials to Minne- haha Academy or the donor's choice.

