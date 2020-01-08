R.I.P. Bruce Gary Lindsay October 17, 1944 – December 27,2019 Born in Quincy, Massachusetts, Bruce passed away peacefully with his wife Elizabeth by his side. Our beloved father will be sadly missed by all. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth of 47 years, son Scott, daughter Catherine Adkins and Daniel Adkins (son-in-law) and son John. He was an amazing Grandfather to his Grandchildren MacKensie, Spencer and Teagan, with whom he loved with all of his heart. Our father’s laugh a minute approach to life will carry on through his family. Gone but never forgotten.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 8, 2020