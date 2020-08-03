1/1
Bruce Hall
1955 - 2020

Bruce Hall
August 14, 1955 - July 28, 2020
Bakersfield, California -
Bruce Alonzo Hall, 64, born in Belle Glade, FL. and raised in Bradenton, FL has lost his battle with stomach cancer and departed to a pain free world.
Bruce, a pharmaceutical rep for GSK, was an avid Gators fan. Bruce loved all sports, although his favorite was college football following his time attending Florida University in Gainesville. Bruce's years in the Military as an Army Engineer and Aviation Officer contributed towards his strength, personality, mindset and practical skills. It gave him the opportunity to see many parts of his home country. The years Bruce lived in Australia when he moved overseas to marry, provided him with many fun travel opportunities and work experiences, eventually settling back in Bakersfield, CA, upon his wife's retirement.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Janine; sons; Eric, Marc and Bruce; his mother, Mildred; sister, Wanda and brother, Freddie and nephew, Justin. A grandfather to ShaKeshia, Lashamere, Jalauria and Jalayna, and great-grandfather to McKenzie, Aayliah and Alabama. Bruce will be immensely missed by family, friends and work colleagues whose lives he touched in some way.



Published in Bradenton Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
July 31, 2020
MR
Neighbor
