Bruce Macgowan Bruce Macgowan, 82, of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully in his home on April 8, 2020. Bruce was born on April 24, 1937 to Bates and Marguerite Macgowan in Newton, MA. After graduating from Washington and Lee University, he went on to proudly serve in the United States Army. Bruce loved the military for its discipline, order, and commitment to serve which aligned well with his way of life. Each attribute likely played a role in his surviving the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Bronze Star. Bruce retired from the Army as a Major and returned to Sarasota, Florida to continue his service to people and God. He worked at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for many years, where he met his wife, Judy. Upon retirement he worked for his Savior and Lord until his retirement from life. Bruce was an inspired Christian who loved singing in the choir as a member of First Congregational UCC Church in Sarasota, Florida. Bruce was a devoted husband and father who loved his family very much. Bruce was survived by his wife, Judy Macgowan, who went home to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020. Bruce is survived by his daughter, Laurie Macgowan Piampiano (Michael Piampiano); a son, Robert Macgowan (Tracy Macgowan); two granddaughters; Megan Piampiano and Raynee Macgowan; and one grandson, Dakin Macgowan. Bruce was a devoted husband and father who was loved very much by his family, who will miss his smile, his love for his dogs, and his signature whistling! Memorial Donations may be made to First Congregational UCC Church, 1031 Euclid Avenue, Sarasota, Florida 34237. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10AM at Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 US Highway 19th N. Palmetto, FL 34221. Online condolences at www.Skywaymemorial.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on May 20, 2020.