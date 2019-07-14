Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Burdette L. "Burt" Ringquist. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Burdette L. "Burt" Ringquist Burdette L. "Burt" Ringquist, 84, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, formerly of Moline, Illinois, well-known Moline educator, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Poet's Walk Assisted Living, Sarasota, Florida. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 13th Street, Moline. Burial is in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Burt's family will greet friends at a funeral luncheon at the church following the burial. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is serving the family. Burdette Leigh Ringquist was born July 20, 1934, in Moline, to John Wesley and Helen (Anderson) Ringquist. He married Virginia Daniels on January 31, 1954, in Moline. Burt graduated from Moline High School, Black Hawk College, and Augustana College, and received his Master's degree from Western Illinois University. He was an educator with the Moline and Quincy School Districts for many years. He retired as Principal of John Deere Middle School in 1996. He was previously an Administrator at Moline Senior High School and Principal at Coolidge Junior High School. While in Quincy, IL he worked as Principal of Quincy Middle School and Quincy High School. Burt was a member of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline, where he was actively involved for many years, and he is a current member of Harvest United Methodist Church in Lakewood Ranch. An active civic leader, he was vice president of the Moline Board of Education, president of the Moline School Foundation and Junior Achievement, a board member for Chaddock Home in Quincy, president of the Moline DARE board, and a Stephen Minister. He was instrumental in developing the Middle School concept in Moline schools, and was a consultant for the National Association of Secondary School Principals for the team concept of teaching. Family was important to him, and he enjoyed reading, traveling, and genealogy. Burt was a sports enthusiast and loved the Boston Red Sox. Burt is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia; four children and spouses, Kirk and Sissy Ringquist of Nikiski, Alaska, Karen Ringquist of Schaumburg, Illinois, Kent and Pam Ringquist of Lakewood Ranch, Florida and Kyle Ringquist of Province- town, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren, Kelsie, Logan, Nash, Alexis, Nolan, and Cole Ringquist and Matthew Karriem; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Delbert and Bruce Ringquist. For more information go to www TrimbleFuneralHomes. com

Burdette L. "Burt" Ringquist Burdette L. "Burt" Ringquist, 84, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, formerly of Moline, Illinois, well-known Moline educator, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Poet's Walk Assisted Living, Sarasota, Florida. Services are 10:30 a.m. Monday at Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 13th Street, Moline. Burial is in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Burt's family will greet friends at a funeral luncheon at the church following the burial. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is serving the family. Burdette Leigh Ringquist was born July 20, 1934, in Moline, to John Wesley and Helen (Anderson) Ringquist. He married Virginia Daniels on January 31, 1954, in Moline. Burt graduated from Moline High School, Black Hawk College, and Augustana College, and received his Master's degree from Western Illinois University. He was an educator with the Moline and Quincy School Districts for many years. He retired as Principal of John Deere Middle School in 1996. He was previously an Administrator at Moline Senior High School and Principal at Coolidge Junior High School. While in Quincy, IL he worked as Principal of Quincy Middle School and Quincy High School. Burt was a member of Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church, Moline, where he was actively involved for many years, and he is a current member of Harvest United Methodist Church in Lakewood Ranch. An active civic leader, he was vice president of the Moline Board of Education, president of the Moline School Foundation and Junior Achievement, a board member for Chaddock Home in Quincy, president of the Moline DARE board, and a Stephen Minister. He was instrumental in developing the Middle School concept in Moline schools, and was a consultant for the National Association of Secondary School Principals for the team concept of teaching. Family was important to him, and he enjoyed reading, traveling, and genealogy. Burt was a sports enthusiast and loved the Boston Red Sox. Burt is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia; four children and spouses, Kirk and Sissy Ringquist of Nikiski, Alaska, Karen Ringquist of Schaumburg, Illinois, Kent and Pam Ringquist of Lakewood Ranch, Florida and Kyle Ringquist of Province- town, Massachusetts; seven grandchildren, Kelsie, Logan, Nash, Alexis, Nolan, and Cole Ringquist and Matthew Karriem; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Delbert and Bruce Ringquist. For more information go to www TrimbleFuneralHomes. com Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close