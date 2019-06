Burton John Espy Sr. Burton John Espy, Sr., 92, of Bradenton, Florida formerly of Brandenburg, Kentucky, died Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1927, the son of the late John Allen Espy and Esther Julia (Hoffer) Espy. Burton was a graduate of Fern Creek High School where he was captain of the basketball team. He served in the Merchant Marines from 1945 until 1948. Burton was a partner and operated McGehee, Espy and Heavrin Real Estate in Meade County Kentucky. He was also a land developer and a home builder in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Brandenburg, the Moose Lodge in Brandenburg, Kentucky where he was the first governor of the Lodge in Meade County and was a member of the Elks Lodge in Bradenton, Florida. He was a good provider for his family, enjoyed shooting pool, was an avid golfer and he was loved by everyone he met. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his twin sisters, Dorothy Lawson and Doris Vogedes. Surviving is his spouse, Louise Schmitt Espy; son, BJ (Patty) daughters, Linda (Harold), Anna Jean (Phillip) and Kim; brother, Donald (Linda); grandchildren, Craig, Jack, Hannah, Kathryn, George, Cassandra and Molly Jo. Also surviving are six great-grand- children. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date in Brandenburg, Kentucky. Arrangements are being handled by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the or your local hospice organization. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com