Calvin Sylvester Lawson
March 11, 1930 - September 17, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Calvin Sylvester Lawson, 90, of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 at Manor Care of Sarasota. FL. He was born March 11, 1930 in May, FL to John and Annie (Johnson) Lawson. Calvin was a Veteran in the US Air Force and the Army. He was in the Korean War (World War II). He was a member of the American Legion.
Calvin is predeceased by two sons; Tommy and Frankie Lawson; a three month old infant who died with pneumonia and siblings, Juanita Lawson, Lee Ome Creighton, Jim Becket Lawson and Eva Mae Lawson. He is survived by children; Audie Lee Lawson and Danny Wayne Lawson; two grandsons, one granddaughter, Ashley Lawson and one great-granddaughter; siblings; Wayne Lucis Lawson, Thelma Elizabeth Granger and Mary Joann Wilcox.
Services will be held 10:30AM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com