1/
Calvin Sylvester Lawson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calvin Sylvester Lawson
March 11, 1930 - September 17, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Calvin Sylvester Lawson, 90, of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 at Manor Care of Sarasota. FL. He was born March 11, 1930 in May, FL to John and Annie (Johnson) Lawson. Calvin was a Veteran in the US Air Force and the Army. He was in the Korean War (World War II). He was a member of the American Legion.
Calvin is predeceased by two sons; Tommy and Frankie Lawson; a three month old infant who died with pneumonia and siblings, Juanita Lawson, Lee Ome Creighton, Jim Becket Lawson and Eva Mae Lawson. He is survived by children; Audie Lee Lawson and Danny Wayne Lawson; two grandsons, one granddaughter, Ashley Lawson and one great-granddaughter; siblings; Wayne Lucis Lawson, Thelma Elizabeth Granger and Mary Joann Wilcox.
Services will be held 10:30AM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Service
10:30 AM
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory
(26th St. Chapel) - Bradenton
5624 26th Street West
Bradenton, FL 34207
(941) 758-7788
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved