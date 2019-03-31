Candy B. Valentine, 77, of Bradenton, passed away on March 26, 2019. Candy enjoyed dancing and playing cards with a group from Manatee Singles. She was also a member of the Moose Lodge and the Elks Club. Hes is survived by her loving husband Ted Valentine, sons; Steven Rich, Phillip Rich, Trevor Valentine, daughter; Lisa Allison, sister; Jeanette Curtis, cousins Earl and Terry White, numerous grandchildren and great grand children. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at her residence. Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Candy B. Valentine.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 31, 2019