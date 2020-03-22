Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Captain Linda J. Howe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda J. Howe Captain Linda J. Howe, 78, of Palmetto, FL passed away peacefully on March 10th, 2020. She was born Linda Joyce Elliott on October 26th, 1941, to James Hurt Elliott and Edna Earl Huff Elliott in Columbus, Georgia. She is survived by her husband, Howard R. Howe, of Palmetto, FL; daughter, Jerri (Reames) Phillips and son-in-law, John Phillips of Ellenton, FL; two step-sons, Wayne Howe of Sarasota, FL and Glen Howe of Treasure Island, FL; her sister, Gloria Pugh, and brother, Rusty Elliott. She was grandmother to eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was pre- deceased by her daughter, Tracey (Reames) Brandt. Linda was a resident of Manatee County since childhood around 1953. With a big heart for family, friends and strangers, she was a giving, helpful and talented person. She was a professional power boat captain until retiring in 2018 cruising to many places including Cuba, Alaska, the whole Eastern Seaboard, around Florida, through Lake Okeechobee, and to Texas. She was also an accomplished scuba diver, spear fisher, fine art painter, long distance bicycler, gardener and writer. She was previously Secretary on the Board of Directors and 19-year member of the Bradenton Yacht Club as well as member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary in Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Linda may be made to help research a cure for Non-Tuberculous Mycobacteria Lung Disease at

