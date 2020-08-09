Carl Edward Lasater
November 1, 1932 - August 3, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Carl Edward Lasater, 87, of Bradenton, Florida died on Monday, August 3, 2020. He was born November 1, 1932 in Puryear, Tennessee where he enjoyed the first years of his life. When a young teen, his mother, Gertie and step-father, Merrill Randall moved the family to New York. Carl married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Roe in January 1951 in Cortland, New York and soon after moved his new family to Fabius, New York, where he managed the Fabius Hardware. In 1971, after selling the home in Fabius, he moved to Bradenton, Florida where he joined the real estate business until his retirement.
Carl married his second wife, Pat Nader (deceased), in August 1984 in Bradenton, Florida. Carl is survived by his first wife, Marjorie Alexander, daughter, Linda (Keith) Munson, step-sons; George (Heather) Fellows and Cole Nader, sister, Gwen Merkur, grandchildren; Mechelle (Jon) Despres, Melissa (Patrick) Bates, Melody Munson and Natalie, Morgan and Andrew Fellows, and great-grandchildren; Allison Despres and Madelynn and Abigail Bates. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Tihy, his parents, Merrill and Gertie Randall, sister, Dorothy Macinski, brother, Archie Lasater and second wife, Pat Lasater.
A private family service will be held at a date to be set after it is safe to congregate to celebrate Carl's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org
in memory of Carl Edward Lasater.