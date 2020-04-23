Carl Eugene Zechman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Eugene Zechman Carl Eugene Zechman, 92, of Bradenton, FL passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A Visitation for Carl will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 2:00PM there will be a Facebook Live Funeral Service, officiated by Pastor Herb McMillian. Visit Mana- sota Memorial Park's Facebook page to watch virtually.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved