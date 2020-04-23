Carl Eugene Zechman Carl Eugene Zechman, 92, of Bradenton, FL passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A Visitation for Carl will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 from 6:00-8:00PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 2:00PM there will be a Facebook Live Funeral Service, officiated by Pastor Herb McMillian. Visit Mana- sota Memorial Park's Facebook page to watch virtually.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Bradenton Herald on Apr. 23, 2020.