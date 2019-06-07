Carl Pridgen

Carl Pridgen Carl Pridgen, 79, died May 28, 2019. He is survived by three siblings: Lois Kersey, Bill Pridgen and Linda Rogers; three daughters: Kim Pridgen, Kristy Rosales and Karmen Pridgen; seven grandchildren: Tyler, Cody and Courtney Whitehouse, Brett and Brittany Pridgen, Samantha Doyle and Dakota McKannan; and five great-grandchildren. Graveside Service will be at 10AM, June 7th, 2019 at Bethany Cemetery in Myakka City, FL with a Memorial afterward.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 7, 2019
