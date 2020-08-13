1/1
Carlos L. Stevenson
August 2, 2020
Palmetto, Florida -
Carlos L. Stevenson, 52, of Palmetto, FL transitioned August 2, 2020. The lead vocalist of the Brothers of Harmony, he is survived by his wife, Sheniqua Stevenson; four daughters; two sons; five siblings; seven grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Graveside Service Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at 10AM at Mansion Memorial Park (1400 36th Ave E., Ellenton, Fl.). Visitation Friday, August 14th, 2020 from 4-7PM at All Nations C.O.G.B.F. 3000 4th Ave So, St. Petersburg). Smith Funeral Home- 894-2266.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
All Nations C.O.G.B.F.
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mansion Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Memories & Condolences
August 12, 2020
God Bless this family. Just heard of his passing. We also use to sing together with the Spiritual Calvaliers in Bradenton. So sorry to hear this. May God Bless and keep you family is my prayer. Pastor Terrence Milton, Tallahassee, FL
Pastor Terrence D. Milton Bear Creek Bethel MB Church
Friend
August 12, 2020
Sincerest condolences for your loss. May precious memories of your dear loved one, along with encouraging words such as those found at John 11: 25,26 be of comfort to your family.
August 12, 2020
Forever and Always..... I love you bae. This is so hard and I am so torn up inside. Lord, please help me.
Sheniqua Stevenson
Spouse
August 12, 2020
August 11, 2020
SLEEP ON MY BROTHER YOU EARNED YOUR WINGS...REALLY GONNA MISS YOU
Deborah Harris
Friend
