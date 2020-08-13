Carlos L. Stevenson
August 2, 2020
Palmetto, Florida -
Carlos L. Stevenson, 52, of Palmetto, FL transitioned August 2, 2020. The lead vocalist of the Brothers of Harmony, he is survived by his wife, Sheniqua Stevenson; four daughters; two sons; five siblings; seven grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Graveside Service Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at 10AM at Mansion Memorial Park (1400 36th Ave E., Ellenton, Fl.). Visitation Friday, August 14th, 2020 from 4-7PM at All Nations C.O.G.B.F. 3000 4th Ave So, St. Petersburg). Smith Funeral Home- 894-2266.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.