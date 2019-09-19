53 of Bradenton, formally of Cuba died September 15, 2019. He was deemed the family jokester and never met a stranger. Carlos was the type who would help anyone. He loved his family and worked for Bealls Distribution Center along with the City of Bradenton. Carlos was known to be a sharp dresser. He loved his Nike tennis shoes and would never be caught not matching in his attire. He leaves fond memories to his wife Lisett; daughter Ana Rios; sons Carlos Jr. and Bryan Rios; 1 grandchild and a host of loving family and friends. Services will be announced at a later date. Apostle I Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements 941-782-8193.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 19, 2019