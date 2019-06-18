Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmel Y. French. View Sign Service Information Shannon Funeral Homes, PA 1015 14th St. W. Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-746-2111 Service 11:30 AM Sarasota National Cemetery 9810 State Hwy 72 Sarasota , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carmel Yvonne French, 80, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019. Born November 14th,1938 in Massena, New York; Daughter of Leona and Freddy Fenton. She is survived by her Husband Robert H. French of 63 years, by her 7 Children, Penny Dittl (Kurt), Ricky French (Nancy), Randy French (Nan), Michael French (Stacey), Joel French (Ronda), Julie Reinhardt (Don), Jody French, 22 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. Carmel was not only Mom to all her children, but she also had a special place in her heart for her pets; they were always part of the family. She was a dedicated wife and mother who loved unconditionally. She was passionate about her career as a Medical Secretary and she loved attending her Church and Bible Study. She was always full of energy and loved life. One of her favorite hobbies was sewing and if it could be made, she could make it. She was an avid walker, whether walking the beach or walking her dogs. She also enjoyed settling in with a good book to read, a game of Sudoku or a challenging game of Yahtzee. She loved jeep rides to the beach with her girls and she loved nothing more than to see all her kids get together at family gatherings. And no matter where she was, her favorite hour of the day was her 4 O'Clock coffee time with dad. She was a beautiful lady and loved by all. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 18th, 2019, 11:30am at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. Service is open to the public. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tidewell Hospice. Services under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Online condolences can be made at

