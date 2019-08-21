Carol A. Bretherick Smilowski Carol A. Smilowski, 77 of Palmetto, died August 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in Delaware County, PA. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Sr., a daughter, Tina Perkins (Steve), stepsons, Thomas Jr., and Craig Smilowski, eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren as well as a brother, and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Martin and her parents James and Harriet Bretherick. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 24, at the Palmetto Elks Lodge, 4th Ave. East, Palmetto, FL. 34221, at Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carol to Palmetto Elks #2449.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Aug. 21, 2019