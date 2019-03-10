Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Jean Shahan. View Sign

Carol Jean Shahan 10/16/1929 3/1/2019 Carol Jean Shahan, age 89, most recently of Mt. Pleasant, MI and former ly of Kalamazoo, MI and Bradenton Florida, passed after a lengthy struggle with respiratory illness. Carol was born and raised in Chicago until her family moved to Three Rivers, MI, when she was a teenager. She was an excellent bridge player throughout her adult life, earning Life Master status from the American Contract Bridge League. As a young adult, she enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing tennis. She was an avid knitter, making baby afghans for all new arrivals in the family. Carol, was employed by Upjohn corporation (currently Pfizer) from which she retired in 1992. Carol was preceded in death by two sisters and her husband of 54 years, Thomas R. Shahan. Carol is survived by her daughter, Linda (Jon) Darrow, Mt. Pleasant, MI, and three sons: Lawrence (Lorna) Atkinson, Vicksburg, MI, Richard (Barbara) Atkinson, Thompson Station, TN, and Randall (Lori) Atkinson, Johnston, IA; ten grandchildren: Jason, Nathan (Jessica), Logan (Tiffany) Darrow; Lonnie, Lance (Jennifer) Atkinson, Emily (Graham) Goodloe, Erin Atkinson (Wes Wiltse), Gregory (Crystal) Atkinson, Jacob, Rachel Atkinson; and seven great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at the National Veterans Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Senior Center of your choice. Our mom, grandma, and great-grandma, WILL BE FOREVER MISSED!

Carol Jean Shahan 10/16/1929 3/1/2019 Carol Jean Shahan, age 89, most recently of Mt. Pleasant, MI and former ly of Kalamazoo, MI and Bradenton Florida, passed after a lengthy struggle with respiratory illness. Carol was born and raised in Chicago until her family moved to Three Rivers, MI, when she was a teenager. She was an excellent bridge player throughout her adult life, earning Life Master status from the American Contract Bridge League. As a young adult, she enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing tennis. She was an avid knitter, making baby afghans for all new arrivals in the family. Carol, was employed by Upjohn corporation (currently Pfizer) from which she retired in 1992. Carol was preceded in death by two sisters and her husband of 54 years, Thomas R. Shahan. Carol is survived by her daughter, Linda (Jon) Darrow, Mt. Pleasant, MI, and three sons: Lawrence (Lorna) Atkinson, Vicksburg, MI, Richard (Barbara) Atkinson, Thompson Station, TN, and Randall (Lori) Atkinson, Johnston, IA; ten grandchildren: Jason, Nathan (Jessica), Logan (Tiffany) Darrow; Lonnie, Lance (Jennifer) Atkinson, Emily (Graham) Goodloe, Erin Atkinson (Wes Wiltse), Gregory (Crystal) Atkinson, Jacob, Rachel Atkinson; and seven great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at the National Veterans Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Senior Center of your choice. Our mom, grandma, and great-grandma, WILL BE FOREVER MISSED! Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close