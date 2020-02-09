Carol L. Hunt Carol L. Hunt, 58, of Bradenton, FL passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born in St. Louis, MO and moved to Florida in 1994. Her heart was always in St. Louis, MO and that is now where she is resting. She is predeceased by her father, Robert Scott Sr., and her brother, Robert Scott Jr. She is survived by her husband, Gary D. Hunt, her mother, Patricia A Scott, and sisters, Christine Scott, Catherine Matoug, Cynthia Oster, Colleen Bloether and sister-in-law, Julie Scott. Carol dearly loved her Blackburn Elementary family. Her students always came first for her. Carol's dedication to teaching and her students was an inspiration to all who knew her. Her warm and loving spirit will be truly missed.

