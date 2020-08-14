Carol M. Collins

November 30, 1928 - July 24, 2020

Bradenton, FL - Carol M. Collins, 91, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on July 24, 2020, at Blake Medical Center after a long illness. Carol was born on November 30, 1928, in Trenton, NJ to Willard and Lizelle Mealy who predeceased her as did son, Pete. She attended grade and high school in Trenton and Junior College at Lasell Junior College. She married Richard Collins on August 21, 1948, in Trenton and had a wonderful nearly 73 years of marriage, living and working in the eastern and western parts of the United States and seven years in Europe. She and Richard reared two sons and a daughter with Willard and Cathleen now living in Bradenton. Carol loved music throughout her life and sang in many choruses.. She greatly loved all children, especially her own. She is survived by her husband, Dick, son, Willard (Christine), grandson, Jerome (Alex), granddaughter, Celine (Dee), daughter, Cathleen, granddaughter, Amanda (Danny), great-grandsons, Charlie and Dorian, great-granddaughter, Mina, daughter-in-law, Cindy, granddaughter, Allie, grandson Cory, and brother-in-law, Russell (Margaret) and family.

No memorial service is planned at this time. Donations in Carol's honor may be given to Roser Memorial Community Church, Anna Maria, Florida.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store