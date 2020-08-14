1/1
Carol M. Collins
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol M. Collins
November 30, 1928 - July 24, 2020
Bradenton, FL - Carol M. Collins, 91, of Bradenton, Florida passed away on July 24, 2020, at Blake Medical Center after a long illness. Carol was born on November 30, 1928, in Trenton, NJ to Willard and Lizelle Mealy who predeceased her as did son, Pete. She attended grade and high school in Trenton and Junior College at Lasell Junior College. She married Richard Collins on August 21, 1948, in Trenton and had a wonderful nearly 73 years of marriage, living and working in the eastern and western parts of the United States and seven years in Europe. She and Richard reared two sons and a daughter with Willard and Cathleen now living in Bradenton. Carol loved music throughout her life and sang in many choruses.. She greatly loved all children, especially her own. She is survived by her husband, Dick, son, Willard (Christine), grandson, Jerome (Alex), granddaughter, Celine (Dee), daughter, Cathleen, granddaughter, Amanda (Danny), great-grandsons, Charlie and Dorian, great-granddaughter, Mina, daughter-in-law, Cindy, granddaughter, Allie, grandson Cory, and brother-in-law, Russell (Margaret) and family.
No memorial service is planned at this time. Donations in Carol's honor may be given to Roser Memorial Community Church, Anna Maria, Florida.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved