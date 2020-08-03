1/1
Carol Robertson
Carol Robertson
July 31, 2020
Palmetto, FL - Carol E. Robertson passed away on July 31st 2020. She moved to Florida in 1986 from MA. She and her husband were owners of Kyle's Transmission and Car Repair of Bradenton. She previously worked at Harvey's 4th Street Grill in St. Petersburg for 14 years.
She loved spending time with her family, especially her three sisters who she shared a very special bond. She also had many lifelong friendships that she treasured like family.
She will be remembered best for her bubbly personality, quick wit and kind heart. She loved attending comedy shows, concerts, exploring new restaurants or just relaxing by her pool with a glass of champagne and a good book.
She is survived by her sisters Nancy Thomas and Christine Burrows of St. Petersburg, FL, Susan Trethewey of Parrish, FL, 2 nieces and 2 nephews and her fur babies Coco and Mia. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband Kyle Robertson, who she shared over 38 years together.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date


Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 3, 2020.
