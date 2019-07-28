Carole Jeanne Wolfe Carole Jeanne Wolfe, 80, of Bradenton, FL, passed from this life on July 13, 2019. She was the daughter of George and Vivian Schoenadel, both deceased, of Cumberland, MD. She was the wife of Charles "Ed" Wolfe for 58 years, deceased in 2009. She is survived by three brothers, Michael Schoenadel of Bradenton, FL, George "Sonny" Schoenadel of Rawlings, MD, and William Schoenadel of Cumberland, MD; her sisters, Judy Hoyman of Cresaptown, MD, Millie Ciccone Lindsey of Henderson, NV; her son, Charles "Chuck" Wolfe, of Bradenton, FL; her daughters, Robin Young of Hyndman, PA, and Cynthia Wolfe of Bradenton, FL; six grandchildren, thirteen great - grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Rosie Schoenadel of Cumberland, MD. Carole was a member of First Christian Church, Cumberland, MD, and Bradenton, FL. She was also a member of Palmetto Women of the Moose and Ladies of Sahib Shrine. Private Services for Carole will be held on August 3, 2019. Arrangements have been made through Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park.

