Caroline J. Richardson December 27, 1933 - May 13, 2019 Callie passed away surrounded by family and hearing the hymns she loved on May 13, 2019. She was born in Concord, MA, graduated from Sudbury High School, lived in Marlboro, MA where she raised her family. She loved Saturday morning coffee with her siblings, singing with her sisters, her aquacise class and being with her dog, Molly. Callie is survived by her four children, William Spence and wife, Kathy, George Spence and partner, Gérard Wood, David Spence and wife, Natalia, Heather Beauregard and husband, Stephen, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Janet Richardson and her longtime companion, Joseph Simon. No Services are planned. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or the .

