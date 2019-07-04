Carolyn K. Bartlett-Richman Carolyn K. Bartlett-Richman, 60, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on June 29, 2019. Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Roni-Leigh Conover and Kaitlyn Richman; her son-in-law, Joe Conover; her sister, Janis Bartlett Wood; her brother-in-law, Arthur Wood; her niece, Samantha Wood; her great-nephews, Cayden Wood and Dillinger Jacobson; and Harriet Nathan and Stanley Nathan, godparents to Roni and Kaitlyn. Carolyn is predeceased by her mother, Bernice Bartlett; her brother, Alan Bartlett; and her nephew, Ryan Wood. The Celebration of Life for Carolyn will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., at Covell Funeral Home, located at 4232 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy (SMART), 4640 CR 675 E, Bradenton, FL 34211-9600.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 4, 2019