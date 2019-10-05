Carolyn Ruth Johnson

Obituary
Carolyn Ruth Johnson Carolyn Ruth Johnson, 88, mother of four children, Gloria, John, Wallace and Terry. She worked as a waitress in the Bradenton area for over 30 years at Old Hickory, Sonny's BBQ, Elks Lodge and many other places. Carol had nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Carol was born and raised in Port Huron, Michigan to Carl O. and Ruth E. Gast. She was a fun, strong and determined woman. She passed peacefully in the arms of her daughter, Gloria and grandson, Cameron. I miss my Momma!
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
