Carolyn Stough Carolyn Stough, March 8th, 1942 to May 31st 2019. Residing Terra Siesta, Ellenton, FL. Formerly Riley, IN and born in Coulterville, IL. Survived by her husband, Jerry Stough, two sons, Bob and Jason, three brothers; Sonny (Carol), Ray (Cathy) and Dennis (Linda), one sister, Mary (Jim), two special nieces, Vicki and Lyla and many other nieces and nephews, three grandchildren; Carol, Bob and Kali and three great-grandchildren. She really enjoyed RVing all over the country. She also loved living in our Terra Siesta community and all out friends and especially our two special friends, Louie and Marsha. She was also a member of the Riley Eastern Star. In lieu of flowers, family has requested that donations be made to Ellenton Hospice House.

