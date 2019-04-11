69, of Bradenton, FL, transitoned on April 2, 2019. Visitation is 5-8PM on Friday, April 12, at Westside Funeral Home, 204 7th St W Palmetto, FL. Services are 11AM Saturday, April 13, at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Ave, E Bradenton, Fl with interment to follow in Bradenton. Arrangements entrusted to Westside Funeral Home. (941)722-4960
|
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 11, 2019