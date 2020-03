Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Townsel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Levette Jackson Townsel – Born June 27, 1965 – Deceased March 24, 2020 Born in Bradenton, FL to Regina Jackson and the late James Presha Carolyn married David Townsel in 1997, and they were married for 22 years until her death. Carolyn served as medical professional many years, and worked for Bright Beginnings as a child care assistant. Carolyn was known as loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin, grandmother, and close friend. She lives to mourn Husband David Townsel, Mother Regina Jackson, Daughters Tiera Jackson, Alicia (Troy) Moore, Son James Charles Jackson, Sisters Ebony Porter, Keelee Garvin, India Porter, Karen Presha, Renee Presha Pride, Brothers Howard Porter Jr., Ricardo Porter, Buck Presha, James Presha Jr., and many more; Host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends Anthony Foster and Debra Griffin.

