Service Information Apostle I Funeral Home 2403 14th St W Bradenton , FL 34205 (941)-782-8193 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM New Life General Baptist Church 609 9th Street West Palmetto , FL Service 11:00 AM Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Church 2410 4th Ave East Palmetto , FL Obituary

Carolyn Yvonne Anderson was born March 7, 1949 to parents Hughes and Johnnie Mae Anderson in Columbia, South Carolina. She played softball for the Ziricon Queen B's softball team during her younger years. She later moved to Florida in 1972 where she later worked as a waitress for over nine years. Carolyn met the love of her life George Rhodes in 1974. Through this union the two welcomed their baby girl Quotisha Rhodes in 1983. Carolyn was a great cook and had a heart of gold. Though she was Fiesty, she never met a stranger and had a love for all those she encountered. Family was very important as her grandchildren and daughter meant everything to her. Carolyn is predeceased by her companion George Rhodes but leaves fond loving memories to her daughter: Quotisha Rhodes; grandsons: Jordan Dunlap and Jyce Johnson; sisters: Myrtle Anderson, Victoria Ingram and Ellen Jean Jacobs; brothers: Walter, Stanley, Alvin, Earl, Ronald and Donald Anderson; special nieces: Alicia Harrison, Chintrese Hayes and Chloe Pressey; special nephew: Jayden Parrish; special friends: Jacqueline Nelson and Rosemary Murray along with a host of extended family and friends. Visitation will be held 6-8pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at New Life General Baptist Church 609 9th Street West Palmetto, Florida. Funeral 11 am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Mt. Raymond Full Gospel Church 2410 4th Avenue East Palmetto, Florida. Apostle I Funeral Home Entrusted with Arrangements 941-782-8193

