Carolyne P. Norwood Carolyne P. Norwood, 92, of Bradenton, FL formerly of Anna Maria, FL died at home in the presence of family and devoted caregivers on January 4, 2020. In 1956, Carolyne moved from Maryland to Anna Maria Island where she and her late husband, George, raised four children and were active in the island community. She moved to Bradenton a year ago to be closer to family. After a career in newspaper journalism, Carolyne co-founded the Anna Maria Island Historical Society and Museum and authored two books on island history. Survivors include her children, Nick (Francoise) Norwood of Miami, FL, Linda (Joe) Kinnan, John (Nicki) Norwood, Bill (Connie) Norwood, all of Bradenton, FL; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; a brother, Luther Middleton, of Hendersonville, NC and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Sanctuary of Roser Memorial Community Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, FL 34216. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Anna Maria Island Historical Society, P.O. Box 4315, Anna Maria 34216 or Roser Memorial Community Church, P.O. Box 247, Anna Maria 34216. Condolences to www.br

