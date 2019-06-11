Carrel Lester Orr Carrel Lester Orr, 86, of Mayakka City, FL passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was a native of Fayetteville, TN. Carrel was retired from the Manatee County Parks and Recreation and was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Bernice Pack Orr. Survivors include his three children, Tammy Wilson, Debra Gillis and Billy Joe Townsend, Jr.; five grandchildren, Cheyenne Wilson, Wayne Gillis, Dexter Gillis, Brittany Cantu and Zachary Townsend; four sisters, Opal Pigg of Fayetteville, TN, Barbara Gail Swenson of Huntsville, AL, Carline Polly of Memphis, TN and Pamela Comstock of Louisville, KY; several nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be held at 1PM Wednesday at Chattanooga National Cemetery with military honors. There will be no Visitation. Arrangements are by the East Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, 404 South Moore Road, East Ridge, TN 37412. For more information go to www.ChattanoogaEastChapel.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 11, 2019