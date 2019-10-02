Carrie Lee Lewis (Varnadore) Carrie Lee Lewis (Varnadore) born October 6, 1934 passed away September 21, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Manatee County. Carrie is survived by her three sons, David (Jackie) Bloome, Mark (Rhonda) Bloome and Matthew (Tonya) Bloome. She had eight grandchildren and five great - grandchildren. Carrie is also survived by two brothers and three sisters all of whom live here as well. She will be missed by all who knew her. A Service will be held at Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, FL on Oct- ober 5, 2019 at 10AM.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 2, 2019