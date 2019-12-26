Catherine Dillon Meyers Cathy passed away on December 16, 2019 at the age of 93. Cathy moved to Bradenton, FL from Lorain, Oh. In 1958. She worked at Sarasota Bank and Trust, Wilkinson Elementary School, and Incarnation Catholic Church. Enjoying her love of business, she opened The Snoop Shop in Bradenton in the late 70's. She was well known for her famous pumpkin bread and her competitive nature that was evident in her card playing skills (you couldn't beat her). She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Bob Dillon. Then later predeceased by husbands; Bob Meyers and Zeno Poirier. She is survived by her sons; Mark Dillon (Cheryl) of Tampa, FL and Daniel Dillon (Jane) of Atlanta, GA. Her grandchildren; Wesley Dillon (Charlotte) of Plant City, FL and Kendall Dillon Myette (Tommy) of Tampa, FL. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren; Chawkton and Aylen Dillon and Robby Myette. A Memorial Mass will be held at her home church, Holy Cross Catholic Church in Palmetto , FL on Saturday, December 28 at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Cross Catholic Church designated for the youth group.

