Catherine Irene "Cathy" (Seward) Hafkey Catherine Irene "Cathy" (Seward) Hafkey, died unexpectedly at her winter home, on March 14, 2020 in Bradenton, FL at the age of 65. Cathy is survived by her husband, Edward T. Hafkey, Sr.; children; Edward (late Kristi Hafkey) of Reedsville, WI, Robert (Cheryl) of Little Chute, WI, Melissa Johnson (Charles) of Freedom, WI, and Patrick Alberts (Jacki) of Green Bay, WI; seven grandchildren; Hale, Cade, Trey, Elizabeth, Julie, Adam, and Carly; sisters; Cynthia Smith of Necedah, WI, Chistina Teteak of Greenleaf, WI and many other friends and family. She is preceded in death by mother, Rose Marie Seward; father, Richard (Dick) Seward, brother, Roy Seward and daughter-in-law, Kristi Hafkey. Cathy was born on September 8th 1954 in Chicago, IL to Richard and Rose Marie Seward. She graduated from Riverside Brookfield High School in 1972 and went on to earn her Associates Degree from Lakeshore Technical College with a degree in Computer Programming. She married Edward Hafkey, in 1972. After moving to the Greenleaf area she worked for The Brillion Iron Works and also owned her own Computer Business, Key Computer Services. A Memorial Service will be scheduled in May. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cathy's life. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Flowers may be sent to 4036 37th Street Ct. West, Bradenton, FL 34205. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 22, 2020