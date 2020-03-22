Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Irene "Cathy" (Seward) Hafkey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Irene "Cathy" (Seward) Hafkey Catherine Irene "Cathy" (Seward) Hafkey, died unexpectedly at her winter home, on March 14, 2020 in Bradenton, FL at the age of 65. Cathy is survived by her husband, Edward T. Hafkey, Sr.; children; Edward (late Kristi Hafkey) of Reedsville, WI, Robert (Cheryl) of Little Chute, WI, Melissa Johnson (Charles) of Freedom, WI, and Patrick Alberts (Jacki) of Green Bay, WI; seven grandchildren; Hale, Cade, Trey, Elizabeth, Julie, Adam, and Carly; sisters; Cynthia Smith of Necedah, WI, Chistina Teteak of Greenleaf, WI and many other friends and family. She is preceded in death by mother, Rose Marie Seward; father, Richard (Dick) Seward, brother, Roy Seward and daughter-in-law, Kristi Hafkey. Cathy was born on September 8th 1954 in Chicago, IL to Richard and Rose Marie Seward. She graduated from Riverside Brookfield High School in 1972 and went on to earn her Associates Degree from Lakeshore Technical College with a degree in Computer Programming. She married Edward Hafkey, in 1972. After moving to the Greenleaf area she worked for The Brillion Iron Works and also owned her own Computer Business, Key Computer Services. A Memorial Service will be scheduled in May. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cathy's life. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Flowers may be sent to 4036 37th Street Ct. West, Bradenton, FL 34205. Condolences may be made to

Catherine Irene "Cathy" (Seward) Hafkey Catherine Irene "Cathy" (Seward) Hafkey, died unexpectedly at her winter home, on March 14, 2020 in Bradenton, FL at the age of 65. Cathy is survived by her husband, Edward T. Hafkey, Sr.; children; Edward (late Kristi Hafkey) of Reedsville, WI, Robert (Cheryl) of Little Chute, WI, Melissa Johnson (Charles) of Freedom, WI, and Patrick Alberts (Jacki) of Green Bay, WI; seven grandchildren; Hale, Cade, Trey, Elizabeth, Julie, Adam, and Carly; sisters; Cynthia Smith of Necedah, WI, Chistina Teteak of Greenleaf, WI and many other friends and family. She is preceded in death by mother, Rose Marie Seward; father, Richard (Dick) Seward, brother, Roy Seward and daughter-in-law, Kristi Hafkey. Cathy was born on September 8th 1954 in Chicago, IL to Richard and Rose Marie Seward. She graduated from Riverside Brookfield High School in 1972 and went on to earn her Associates Degree from Lakeshore Technical College with a degree in Computer Programming. She married Edward Hafkey, in 1972. After moving to the Greenleaf area she worked for The Brillion Iron Works and also owned her own Computer Business, Key Computer Services. A Memorial Service will be scheduled in May. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cathy's life. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Flowers may be sent to 4036 37th Street Ct. West, Bradenton, FL 34205. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close