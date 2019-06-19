Catherine (Kay) Barrett Lochner Catherine (Kay) Barrett Lochner, (1930-2019), in Bradenton, Florida on June 10, 2019. Kay was a former resident of Pittsburgh PA. She graduated from St. Paul's Cathedral High School and the University of Pittsburgh, and received her graduate degree from Duquesne University. She was employed by the Pittsburgh Board of Education for over 30 years. She began her career at H.C. Frick Elementary School and also taught at Columbus Middle School. From 1977 until her retirement in 1996, she served as a School Psychologist. While in Pittsburgh she was a volunteer at Phipps Conservatory and Passavant Hospital. She was a member of the Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters. Kay moved to Bradenton in 2009 and there she enjoyed the outdoor activities provided by the excellent weather. She especially enjoyed membership in the PBC Book Club and the company of her wonderful neighbors. Kay is preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Lochner. She is survived by her beloved children W. Christopher Lochner (Janet) of Hampton Township, PA, Ann Smith (Craig) of Lake Worth, FL, and John Lochner (Ruth Ann) of Bradenton, FL, and eight wonderful grandchildren. Friends will be received at John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc., in Pittsburgh, PA, 4-7PM on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in her name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 19, 2019