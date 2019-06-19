Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine "Kay" (Barrett) Lochner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine (Kay) Barrett Lochner Catherine (Kay) Barrett Lochner, (1930-2019), in Bradenton, Florida on June 10, 2019. Kay was a former resident of Pittsburgh PA. She graduated from St. Paul's Cathedral High School and the University of Pittsburgh, and received her graduate degree from Duquesne University. She was employed by the Pittsburgh Board of Education for over 30 years. She began her career at H.C. Frick Elementary School and also taught at Columbus Middle School. From 1977 until her retirement in 1996, she served as a School Psychologist. While in Pittsburgh she was a volunteer at Phipps Conservatory and Passavant Hospital. She was a member of the Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters. Kay moved to Bradenton in 2009 and there she enjoyed the outdoor activities provided by the excellent weather. She especially enjoyed membership in the PBC Book Club and the company of her wonderful neighbors. Kay is preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Lochner. She is survived by her beloved children W. Christopher Lochner (Janet) of Hampton Township, PA, Ann Smith (Craig) of Lake Worth, FL, and John Lochner (Ruth Ann) of Bradenton, FL, and eight wonderful grandchildren. Friends will be received at John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc., in Pittsburgh, PA, 4-7PM on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in her name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

Catherine (Kay) Barrett Lochner Catherine (Kay) Barrett Lochner, (1930-2019), in Bradenton, Florida on June 10, 2019. Kay was a former resident of Pittsburgh PA. She graduated from St. Paul's Cathedral High School and the University of Pittsburgh, and received her graduate degree from Duquesne University. She was employed by the Pittsburgh Board of Education for over 30 years. She began her career at H.C. Frick Elementary School and also taught at Columbus Middle School. From 1977 until her retirement in 1996, she served as a School Psychologist. While in Pittsburgh she was a volunteer at Phipps Conservatory and Passavant Hospital. She was a member of the Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters. Kay moved to Bradenton in 2009 and there she enjoyed the outdoor activities provided by the excellent weather. She especially enjoyed membership in the PBC Book Club and the company of her wonderful neighbors. Kay is preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Lochner. She is survived by her beloved children W. Christopher Lochner (Janet) of Hampton Township, PA, Ann Smith (Craig) of Lake Worth, FL, and John Lochner (Ruth Ann) of Bradenton, FL, and eight wonderful grandchildren. Friends will be received at John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc., in Pittsburgh, PA, 4-7PM on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in her name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close