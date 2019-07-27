Catherine M. LaDisa

  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Richard & Rosemary Sullivan
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL
34222
(941)-722-6602
Catherine M. LaDisa Catherine M. LaDisa, 83, of Parrish, FL, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A viewing was held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5-8PM at Groover Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be at St. Francis Cabrini Church on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30AM. Catherine was pre-deceased by her husband, John, and son, Robert. She is survived by her sons, John, Michael, and Thomas; daughter, Catherine; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many other family and friends.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on July 27, 2019
