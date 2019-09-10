Catherine Marie Valiquette born on November 21, 1947 in Central Falls, Rhode Island left us on September 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Gerard, sons Kenneth and Gerard Jr., daughter Kimberly Smith, brother Rene Lapalme and grandchildren Rylee Smith, Autumn Smith, Jamison Valiquette, and Kiley Foulke. She was predeceased by her parents Rene and Catherine Laplime, and her sister Jean Richard. Catherine had been seriously ill the past few years but always found a way to survive due to her strong will to live. She will be greatly missed by all family members and friends. During her lifetime, Cathy held a variety of positions and was very successful due to her abilities to quickly learn the job at hand and be a "take charge" type of employee. As evidence of her resourcefulness, she held jobs for Judges, CPA's, Corporate CEO's, hospital Administrations to name a few. Cathy, you can never be replaced. Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 10, 2019