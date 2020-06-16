Catherine (Kay) Mahoney
Catherine (Kay) Mahoney Catherine Mahoney, 100, passed away May 17, 2020. Catherine was born December 27, 1919 in New York. Catherine was a member of the Braden River United Methodist Church. Catherine is preceded in death by her son, George C. Snyder and survived by her daughter, Joan DeSantis of Parrish, FL and son, Neil Mahoney of Port St Lucie, FL: six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Prior to her death Catherine resided at Bradenton Health Care, where she was very active and loved by all. She was full of life and spirit and will be greatly missed by family and friends. A Private Service will be held at a later date.

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.
