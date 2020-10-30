1/1
Catherine Meyer
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Meyer
September 14, 1918 - October 25, 2020
Ellenton, Florida -
Catherine Caroline Meyer, passed away on October 25th, 2020, in Bradenton, Florida. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 14th, 1918. She spent her early years in South Philadelphia. On February 7th, 1942 she married the love of her life, Charles H. Meyer Jr., who proceeded her in death in 2007. Catherine and Charles were snowbirds for many years. They decided in the mid 80's to become permanent residents of Florida. She and Charles were members of the Dixie Derby Square Dance Club of Southampton, Pennsylvania. Together they were high level square and round dancers. Cass loved to knit, crochet, and sew. She enjoyed being surrounded by friends and family. She is survived by her daughter, Cassie Meyer Kupka, of Ellenton, Florida, and her grandaughter, Kate Kupka Chassey (John) of Greencastle, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Parrish, Florida.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. Alan Moore, Licensed Funeral Director - Ellenton
2050 14th Ave East Suite 101A
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-3201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved