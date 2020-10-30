Catherine Meyer

September 14, 1918 - October 25, 2020

Ellenton, Florida -

Catherine Caroline Meyer, passed away on October 25th, 2020, in Bradenton, Florida. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 14th, 1918. She spent her early years in South Philadelphia. On February 7th, 1942 she married the love of her life, Charles H. Meyer Jr., who proceeded her in death in 2007. Catherine and Charles were snowbirds for many years. They decided in the mid 80's to become permanent residents of Florida. She and Charles were members of the Dixie Derby Square Dance Club of Southampton, Pennsylvania. Together they were high level square and round dancers. Cass loved to knit, crochet, and sew. She enjoyed being surrounded by friends and family. She is survived by her daughter, Cassie Meyer Kupka, of Ellenton, Florida, and her grandaughter, Kate Kupka Chassey (John) of Greencastle, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Parrish, Florida.





