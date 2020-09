Cathy WilliamsApril 25, 1955 - September 15, 2020Bradenton, Florida - Cathy M. Williams, 65, of Bradenton was called home on September 15th. She leaves to mourn her passing her daughter, Andrea-Nicole McCobb; brother, Clifton Rawls Jr.; and an abundance of family members and friends. "The Mail Lady" as many knew her was a friend to all she met and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers send children's books to 2827 Selwyn Ave, Ste 847, Charlotte, NC 28209.