Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil Dewayne Truelove. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cecil Dewayne Truelove Cecil Dewayne Truelove, of Bradenton, FL passed away Wednesday March 4th, 2020 at the age of 43. He was born October 25th, 1976 in Mississippi to Lisa Elaine Barfield and Harvey Glen Truelove. Cecil attended Samoset Elementary School, Bradenton Middle School, and Southeast High School. Cecil was an entrepreneur and started several successful businesses. He was the founder and leader of "Team no sleep", and he opened an inflatable slides and bounce houses for the community to enjoy. Cecil enjoyed going to mudfests and was always laughing; he was such a jokester, and will be missed by so many. He is preceded in death by his maternal grand- parents; Lessie and Holt Barfield, paternal grandparents; Claud and Lorraine Truelove. Father, Harvey Truelove, brother, Michael and sisters; Beverly and Melissa. Also uncles, Danny and Wayne Barfield. He is survived by his mother, Lisa Elaine Barfield, daughter, Brittney Truelove, (Harold Hernandez) and grandchildren; Nianna and Elliana Hernandez, sister, Stephanie Truelove Dennison, brothers, Frankie and "Tiny" Truelove. A Visitation will occur Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203. Followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. A Committal Service will occur afterwards at 3:00PM to 3:15PM. Family and friends are then invited to a reception at the house of Jason Barfield, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 3:30 PM, 3411 19th Street East, Bradenton, FL 34208. For more information go to www.Man

Cecil Dewayne Truelove Cecil Dewayne Truelove, of Bradenton, FL passed away Wednesday March 4th, 2020 at the age of 43. He was born October 25th, 1976 in Mississippi to Lisa Elaine Barfield and Harvey Glen Truelove. Cecil attended Samoset Elementary School, Bradenton Middle School, and Southeast High School. Cecil was an entrepreneur and started several successful businesses. He was the founder and leader of "Team no sleep", and he opened an inflatable slides and bounce houses for the community to enjoy. Cecil enjoyed going to mudfests and was always laughing; he was such a jokester, and will be missed by so many. He is preceded in death by his maternal grand- parents; Lessie and Holt Barfield, paternal grandparents; Claud and Lorraine Truelove. Father, Harvey Truelove, brother, Michael and sisters; Beverly and Melissa. Also uncles, Danny and Wayne Barfield. He is survived by his mother, Lisa Elaine Barfield, daughter, Brittney Truelove, (Harold Hernandez) and grandchildren; Nianna and Elliana Hernandez, sister, Stephanie Truelove Dennison, brothers, Frankie and "Tiny" Truelove. A Visitation will occur Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 12:00PM to 2:00PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave East, Bradenton, FL 34203. Followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. A Committal Service will occur afterwards at 3:00PM to 3:15PM. Family and friends are then invited to a reception at the house of Jason Barfield, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 3:30 PM, 3411 19th Street East, Bradenton, FL 34208. For more information go to www.Man asotaMemorial.com for the Truelove family. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close