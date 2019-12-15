Chad G Marks Chad G. Marks was born on June 10, 1985 in Worcester MA., passed away on December 09, 2019 Sarasota FL. Chad was a devoted father to his children and a hard worker. He is survived by his parents William Marks Sr and Michelle Di Palermo; his wife Sarah; three children Christopher, Ava, and Cole; two brothers William Jr. and Joel along with a host cousins and nephews. Service will be held at First United Methodist Chruch 603 11th st W Bradenton Fl. 941-747-4406 on Tuesday December 17th at 3pm. All who want to share in remembrance of his life are welcomed he'll be deeply missed. Chad was a rare soul with a big heart to all that knew him.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 15, 2019