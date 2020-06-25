Chadley "Chad" D. Metzer Chadley "Chad" D. Metzer, age 44, of Riverview, FL formerly of Marlette, MI passed away unexpectedly Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, FL. Chad was born October 8, 1975 in Sandusky, MI, son of Michael Metzer and Rosie Northrop. He attended Marlette High School. Chad married Angela Delawder on September 4, 1999 in Gatlinburg, TN. He was a truck driver and worked for many different companies. Chad loved spending time with his family and coaching his sons baseball teams. He enjoyed watching Detroit Tigers Baseball and Lions Football and was an avid fisherman. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 20 years, Angela Metzer; sons; Alexander, Jacob, Joshua and Brenton Metzer; father, Michael Metzer; mother, Rosie Northrop, sisters; Melisa McCombs and Kristen (Jess) Nagelhout; brother, Brad (Emily) Metzer; sister-in-law, Heather Field; brother-in-law, Michael Watts; grandmother, Esther Metzer-Miller; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Chad was preceded in death by his step-brother, Robert Schmidt; grandfather, Lawrence Metzer; grandparents, Peter and Gertrude Northrop; father and mother-in-law, Phillip and Pamela Truitt; uncle, George O'Connor; and aunt, Irene Wymer. The family will receive visitors from 12 3 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette, MI. Due to Covid 19 regulations we will adhere to the strict guidelines and are asking all visitors to bring and wear a mask or face covering during the visitation. A Funeral Service for immediate family will be held at 3PM on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette, MI with Pastor Brad Speirs officiating. Burial will take place at 4PM on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Marlette Cemetery, Marlette, MI. The public is welcome to attend the Graveside Service. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. You may share an online condolence with the family at www.marshfuneral. com. Arrangements by Marsh Funeral Chapel, 2675 Main St., Marlette, MI 48453 Phone 989-635-3658.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.