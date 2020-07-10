1/1
Char-lez B. Braden
Char-lez B. Braden Char-lez B. Braden passed away July 5, 2020. He was born Fort Smith, Arkansas on March 14, 1967. He was a Software Engineer proudly holding a BSCS from UCSC and proud slug, After his MBA from Webster University he followed his passion as a CS instructor at Kaiser University while working in the tech industry. He is a past Chairman of the Florida Libertarian Party, an avid fantasy gamer and King of Hanover. He is survived by his wife Michelle Braden, his daughters Marissa, Ivy, Zoie, Breember, of Ellenton FL as well as his father Flash Braden, and siblings Ina Hovanec, Brittany Braden, and Nick Braden. In lue of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Research Institute. Services will be held on Saturday July 11th at 11 with public viewing, the proceeding hour 10 -11 at Shannon Funeral Homes Town Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.ShannonFuneralHomes.com

Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Homes, PA
1015 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 746-2111
